Motley Crue were determined to make The Dirt movie as close to their memoir as possible, and apparently they got their way.

It's been revealed that the film opens with a sex scene featuring Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee that results in his girlfriend – known as Bullwinkle – having a squirting orgasm to the cheers of onlookers.

The story is recounted on the first page of The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band , which was published in 2001, from the perspective of singer Vince Neil .

“Her name was Bullwinkle. We called her that because she had a face like a moose,” he wrote. “But Tommy, even though he could get any girl he wanted on the Sunset Strip, would not break up with her. He loved her and wanted to marry her, he kept telling us, because she could spray her cum across the room. Unfortunately it wasn’t just cum she sent flying around the house. It was dishes, clothes, chairs, fists – basically anything within reach of her temper.”

Rapper MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, discussed the scene with Rolling Stone , which reports that Bullwinkle “squirts a six-foot geyser across the room and everybody cheers.” He showed the script to Rosa Salazar, one of his costars in Bird Box . “I was a little self-conscious," he said. "Like, fuck, am I signing myself up to just be guillotined?

“She loved it. She just thought it was so cool that everything was consensual and that there was a fun aspect on both parties’ parts during that era. At least what’s in the movie. I can’t speak for all the stuff off-script, or all the things that we don’t know.”

He noted that shooting the scene turned out to be fun. “Whenever there’s prosthetic pubic hair, it lightens the whole mood,” he said. “No one’s taking anything too serious. It’s hard to not all crack up and die laughing when there’s a squirting device and a prosthetic pube.”

Bassist Nikki Sixx revealed that the Bullwinkle scene had been a bone of contention during earlier attempts to make the film, before a deal was cut with Netflix. “A certain CEO of a certain company said, ‘This movie will be made over my dead body if [that] scene is in it,’” he said. “Even though it’s childish, immature, raunchy and raw, we felt it was an important way to start the movie. We wanted to set the bar really low.”

“We can’t change the past," Lee reflected. "Watching the movie, it’s almost like you have a new appreciation for it, whether it was good or bad. You see things differently now. … Everybody’s a little older and wiser now. It’s just a different animal. … There’s comedy, there’s tragedy, and it’s a fucking roller coaster emotionally. There’s bummer stuff, some fun, stupid shit, and it’s the whole gamut of what the hell we went through then.”

The Dirt arrives on Netflix on March 22.