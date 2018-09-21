Today is September 21. On this day in 1967, the very first episode of a television show that would alter the course of history was recorded. It was called Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood , and it was conceived by its star, Fred Rogers, as a way to use television to teach children about the world and help them grow into healthy adults.

Today’s stop-motion animated Google Doodle, which you can watch above, was made to honor the anniversary. Here’s what the YouTube page has to say about the clip:

He became known as Mister Rogers, nationally beloved, sweater wearing, ‘television neighbor,’ whose groundbreaking children’s series inspired and educated generations of young viewers with warmth, sensitivity, and honesty. Today’s stop-motion, animated video Doodle celebrating Mister Rogers was created in collaboration with Fred Rogers Productions, The Fred Rogers Center, and BixPix Entertainment. Set to the iconic opening song of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood (“Won’t You Be My Neighbor"), the Doodle aims to be a reminder of the nurturing, caring, and whimsy that made the show feel like a “television visit” between Mister Rogers and his young viewers.

Rogers, who passed away in 2003, is back in the spotlight this year thanks to the superb documentary about his life, Won’t You Be My Neighbor ? which looks to be a major Oscar frontrunner this winter. And Rogers’ legacy lives on in the current animated series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood , which uses his old show’s Land of Make Believe to entertain and educate a whole new generation of kids. If you prefer the classic Mr. Rogers, though, you can watch dozens of episodes right now on Amazon Prime . Watch one at lunch today. That’s a perfectly neighborly way to celebrate the anniversary.