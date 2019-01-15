Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery is about to arrive on CBS All Access streaming, and now here’s even more Trek news to make up for the death of Star Trek 4 : Deadline reports that CBS is developing a Discovery spinoff focused on the character played by Michelle Yeoh . Yeoh originally played Captain Philippa Georgiou before she ( SPOILER ) died early in Discovery ’s first season. She then returned as the Philippa from Star Trek’s notorious Mirror Universe, where up is down, good is bad, and clean-shaven people have beards. Per Deadline:

The latest spinoff is set to focus on a continuation of Yeoh’s Discovery Season 2 adventures in Starfleet’s Section 31 division. The semi-secret and autonomous organization has been a part of Trek lore since it was first introduced in the 1990s on the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine series.

Here was Michelle Yeoh’s comment on the news:

I’m so excited to continue telling these rich ‘Star Trek’ stories. Being a part of this Universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play. I can’t wait to see where it all goes – certainly I believe it will go ‘where no WOMAN has ever gone before!’

Reviews of Discovery have been fairly positive so far, but existing on a niche streaming service, I’m not sure the show has made any impact beyond the hardest of hardcore Star Trek fans who were willing to pony up for the show. Adding Yeoh’s spinoff could bring in more signups — so could the miniseries starring Patrick Stewart as Captain Picard — but will it break through into the wider mainstream and get ordinary folks paying attention?