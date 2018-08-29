Rye the Lightning: Metallica Using Their Music to Make Whiskey

Ever since Metallica announced their entry into the whiskey-making business , we've been wondering exactly what they'd do to make their Blackened brand stand out in the increasingly crowded field of musician-curated spirits.

Turns out the answer is better than we could have ever imagined. They're going to be blasting each batch of whiskey with a specially designed playlist of Metalllica music.

Here's how Blackened's newly launched website explains it: "After the whiskeys have been combined in the black brandy casks for finishing, they’re jolted back to life by the unmistakable, earth-shattering music of Metallica. Using our proprietary sonic enhancement system BLACK NOISE™, the whiskey is pummeled by sound, causing it to seep deeper into the barrel, where it picks up additional wood flavor characteristics."

You can listen to the playlists that "emblazoned" each batch on either Spotify or Apple Music . Dave Pickerell, former master distiller with Maker’s Mark and the band's partner in this project, is known for resting his whiskeys in barrels previously used to make other spirits during the "maturation phase."

For Blackened, he chose black brandy casks. "The result is an added apricot note that plays perfectly alongside the honey and caramel tones of the pre-finished spirit," the site claims.

You can pre-order Blackened now. The first bottles expected to ship in mid-September. There's also a corresponding clothing line -- with more than a dozen T-shirts, hats and sweatshirts to choose from -- on the band's official site.

Metallica's Worldwired tour returns to the States this weekend with a sold-out show on Sept. 2 in Madison, Wisc. The tour is scheduled to continue -- with several frayed ends of sanity-preserving breaks -- until March 13 in Grand Rapids, Mich.