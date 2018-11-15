Chris Cornell , the man and the music, will be the centerpiece of an upcoming tribute show in Los Angeles featuring some major talent. Metallica , Foo Fighters and members of Cornell's bands Soundgarden , Audioslave and Temple of the Dog will all be on hand to take part in the "I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" show early next year.

The performance is set to take place Jan. 16 at The Forum in Los Angeles, with Jimmy Kimmel set to host the night and Ryan Adams also rounding out the performance lineup with others special guests expected.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday (Nov. 16) at 10AM PT through Ticketmaster . Proceeds for the night will benefit the EBMRF .

Cornell died May 18, 2017 following a performance in Detroit. The musician was 52.

In other related news, a trailer has surfaced for a new video for the Chris Cornell song "When Bad Does Good." The clip stars Cornell's son Chris Cornell Jr., and the video is expected to debut this Friday (Nov. 16). Watch the trailer below.

Facebook: Chris Cornell