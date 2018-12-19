The ravages of age are enough to make you scream like you just put aftershave on your face.

The new Google Christmas ad, for example, stars Macaulay Culkin , reprising the role of Kevin McAllister — the kid who gets left home alone in the film [checks notes] Home Alone — for the first time in over 25 years. Yes, the now 38-year-old Culkin can be seen above recreating all the famous beats from the beloved holiday classic. He attempts to put on aftershave, he jumps on the bed, he watches that weird old movie where the guy says “Keep the change you filthy animal!” and he prepares for an assault by the Wet Bandits. (You hear but don’t see Joe Pesci.)

Culkin looks pretty good, although it is quite surreal seeing him dress and act like he did when was 10 years old. If by chance this puts you in the mood, it might be worth noting you can stream Home Alone (and Home Alone 2: Lost In New York ) right now on Starz. Also, a vintage Talkboy makes a handsome Christmas gift for the ’90s obsessed dork in your life.