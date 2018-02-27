Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball made his return to the hardwood last week (Feb. 23) after spending nearly six weeks on the sideline nursing a knee injury. Zo also happened to drop his first rap project as an NBA player, Born 2 Ball , on Feb. 15. Prior to the Lakers game in Atlanta on Monday (Feb. 26), Lonzo was asked to name his top five rappers in music today and the Big Baller Brand athlete had some interesting choices.

Ball's starting five includes Drake , Future , Quavo and Offset of the Migos, as well as 21 Savage . Once he had some time to think it over and saw his picks were going viral on social media he decided to tweak his answer. Ball later tweeted to Bleacher Report on Tuesday (Feb. 26), "Looking back at it I could’ve just said Migos and added [Travis Scott]."

As a 20-year-old, most of those answers should not come as a surprise since he's noted his fandom of Drake, Migos and 21 Savage on multiple occasions. The UCLA product even performed a rendition of the Migos' "Bad and Boujee" on a recent episode of Paramount's Lip Sync , where he went head-to-head with his father, LaVar.

Check out the clip of Lonzo naming his top five artists below. Do you agree with his rankings of the best MCs in hip-hop today?