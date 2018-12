The Levitt AMP Concert Series is coming back to Utica for the fourth straight year.

Utica is one of 18 cities awarded a $25,000 matching grant by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation for 2019

The free 10-week summer concert series is held on Monday nights in Kopernik Park on Oneida Square.

Organizers of the series include Utica Monday Nite and Rust2Green Utica.