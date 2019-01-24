What’s Leaving Netflix in February 2019
So here’s some good news: The list of stuff leaving Netflix next month is... surprisingly short. There are a couple titles you may want to watch (or rewatch) before they disappear — like The Big Lebowski, which really ties a MyList together — but all told there are just 17 titles vanishing in the coming days and weeks. That’s certainly one advantage of Netflix cranking out dozens of movies and shows every month of the year. That stuff is theirs forever. It will never expire like, say, Clerks.
Other must-watch titles (and a few can-watch-if-you’re-bored titles) include Ella Enchanted, Black Dynamite, and Alfonso Cuaron’s Children of Men. If you want to make that a double feature with Roma you’re running out of time.
So here’s what you have to watch soon lest you be left [shudder] having to buy it on Blu-ray. If you missed the list of titles coming to Netflix in February, you can check that out right here.
Leaving 2/1/19
Black Dynamite
Bride of Chucky
Children of Men
Clerks
Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Ella Enchanted
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4
Queer as Folk: The Final Season
Shaun of the Dead
The Big Lebowski
The Bourne Ultimatum
Woman in Gold
Leaving 2/2/19
Cabin Fever
Leaving 2/3/19
Sing
Leaving 2/19/19
Disney's Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 2/20/19
Piranha
Gallery — The Worst Movie Posters Ever Made: