What’s Leaving Netflix in February 2019

So here’s some good news: The list of stuff leaving Netflix next month is... surprisingly short. There are a couple titles you may want to watch (or rewatch) before they disappear — like The Big Lebowski , which really ties a MyList together — but all told there are just 17 titles vanishing in the coming days and weeks. That’s certainly one advantage of Netflix cranking out dozens of movies and shows every month of the year. That stuff is theirs forever. It will never expire like, say, Clerks.

Other must-watch titles (and a few can-watch-if-you’re-bored titles) include Ella Enchanted , Black Dynamite , and Alfonso Cuaron’s Children of Men . If you want to make that a double feature with Roma you’re running out of time.

So here’s what you have to watch soon lest you be left [shudder] having to buy it on Blu-ray. If you missed the list of titles coming to Netflix in February, you can check that out right here .

Leaving 2/1/19

Black Dynamite

Bride of Chucky

Children of Men

Clerks

Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Ella Enchanted

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4

Queer as Folk: The Final Season

Shaun of the Dead

The Big Lebowski

The Bourne Ultimatum

Woman in Gold

Leaving 2/2/19

Cabin Fever

Leaving 2/3/19

Sing

Leaving 2/19/19

Disney's Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 2/20/19

Piranha