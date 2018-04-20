After a brief fakeout, we know for certain that Lars von Trier is coming back to Cannes after a seven-year ban that followed his bizarre comments about Hitler at a 2011 festival press conference. Von Trier’s The House That Jack Built follows the rise of a serial killer and stars Matt Dillon , and the Cannes Film Festival just released a short, but chilling teaser for the movie.

In the teaser, all we see is the film’s title card and a shot of a blood-spattered Dillon looking into the camera and grinning, while a voiceover tells us about the similarities between art and murder: “The old cathedrals often have sublime artworks hidden away in the darkest corners for only god to see. The same goes for murder.” Rumor has it that this movie may be comparable to von Trier’s horrific 2009 movie Antichrist .

The film, which also stars Uma Thurman , Riley Keough, and Bruno Ganz, is set in Washington and follows five murders by one man across a 12-year period. The film will premiering out of competition, but it’s a good thing for von Trier that he was invited back to the festival at all. Hopefully he’s cleared up his weird feelings about Hitler and moved on.