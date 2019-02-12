Kiss performed a 12-song set at Los Angeles' famed Whisky a Go Go club last night, trading their usual oversized arena show for a tiny stage in a room packed full of contest winners.

“It’s so cool because right now we’re on the End of the Road tour, so we’re playing all the arenas – and to be able to go back and relive what we did once upon a time, is pretty awesome," singer Paul Stanley told the crowd before the band played "Cold Gin." "It all starts in the clubs. If you want to really make it, you don’t do it by going on a talent musical show – you go into the streets and you play for people.”

SiriusXM subscribers can hear the entire Whisky a Go Go show on the band's limited-run channel, Kiss Army Radio, at 5PM EST today .

Watch Kiss Perform 'Cold Gin' at the Whiskey a Go Go

Kiss returns to a more typical setting tonight with a show at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Coincidentally, that's where the band's former Arena Football team used to play.

The opening North American leg of Kiss' farewell End of the Road tour is currently scheduled to last until May 4 in Mexico City. After a few months overseas, they will return to the states for more dates in August and September. The tour is expected to last two or three years, a final date has yet to be announced.

Kevin Mazur, Getty Images

Set List: Kiss at the Whisky a Go Go, 2/11/19

"Deuce"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Say Yeah"

"Heaven's on Fire"

"Cold Gin"

"Lick It Up"

"War Machine"

"Love Gun"

"Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll"

"Do You Love Me"

"Black Diamond"

"Detroit Rock City"

Watch Kiss Perform 'Deuce' at the Whisky a Go Go



