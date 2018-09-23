Kiss Solo Albums Gathered in Limited Edition Box Set

The four Kiss solo albums re;eased on the same day in 1978 will be reissued in a limited-edition box set to mark their 40th anniversary.

The self-titled LPs by Paul Stanley , Gene Simmons , Ace Frehley and Peter Criss will be assembled in Kiss: The Solo Albums – 40th Anniversary Collection , which arrives on Oct. 19.

Only 2,500 copies will be available, with each disc colored differently. Stanley’s is purple, Simmons’s is red, Frehley’s is blue and Criss’ is green, to match the background tones of the portraits that adorn the sleeves. They’re presented in deluxe black slipcases along with four posters, a turntable slipmat, shirt, coaster and badges. A replica platinum disc record award, which can be personalized, is separately available .

Meanwhile, Stanley announced that he has designed a pair of sneakers for Puma, which go on sale Sept. 27. “I wanted to create a shoe that really had an identity that would help to define somebody’s style,” he told NiceKicks.com . “I’m not big on fashion, I’m big on style. … I wanted a shoe that you could wear with jeans and a suit.”

“I’ve always tried to go by a philosophy that if you please yourself, you’ll please someone else," he explained. "I know that I can’t please everyone, but if I liked something, odds are a good amount of people would also like it. I see a lot of designers doing high-end sports footwear, and if you gotta spend $900 to get a pair of shoes, I’d rather see you save your money for something else. That’s another thing that attracted me to Puma. … You could have style and fashion without having to mortgage your house.”