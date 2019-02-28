Kevin James Will Make You Laugh In Syracuse This Summer

You know him as Paul Blart or Doug Heffernan, but everybody's favorite lovable comedian, Kevin James is coming to the Crouse Hinds Theater in Syracuse under his own name to put you in stitches. Also, if you can't wait till June 1st, see him a month early at the Egg in Albany.

If you weren't aware, Kevin actually went to SUNY Cortland and played football there while pursuing a sports management degree. Thankfully, he chose a different path and you can help pay him off for that decision by grabbing tickets for the Syracuse show this Friday at Ticketmaster starting at 10a. Presale tickets go onsale tomorrow at 10a.