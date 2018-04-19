Judge From TV Show ‘Night Court’ Found Dead

Harry Anderson, best known as Judge Harry Stone on the 1980s hit "Night Court" was found dead at the age of 65.

Harry Andrson, was found dead in his Asheville, North Carolina home on Monday, April 16, 2018. No word on his cause of death. CNN reports "Asheville Police responded to the actor's home at 6:41 a.m., where he was found dead. Asheville police spokesperson Christina Hallingse said no foul play is suspected." Anderson leaves behind a wife and two children.

ABC7 via YouTube