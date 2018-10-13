Color Joe Walsh less than impressed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame . In fact, the Eagles guitarist said he and his peers would change quite a lot about how the organization operates.

During a quick sidewalk interview with TMZ , Walsh literally held his nose when asked about the Rock Hall's methods. "There’s a lot of politics in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. There’s a lot us artists would change about the induction ceremony and who they pick," he explained. "The corporate sponsors get to pick [the nominees], and then the people get to vote. There’s a lot of people, I don’t know why they’re in there and there’s a lot of people, I don’t know why they’re not."

You can watch the interview below.

While he politely declined to specify any artists in the former category, Walsh was quick to speak up for a childhood hero he thinks should be acknowledged. "There was a guy that didn’t make it last year called Link Wray ," he noted. "He had a song called “Rumble” in the ’50s, and all us guitar players wanted to be Link Wray. And he didn’t get in because nobody knows about him."

Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys campaigned heavily for the nominated Wray to be inducted with last year's Hall of Fame class, declaring that " none of us would be here without Link Wray. "

Walsh was inducted into the Rock Hall as a member of the Eagles back in 1998, but has never been nominated for his work with the James Gang or as a solo artist. On Nov. 11 in Tacoma, Wash., he will host VetsAid , a benefit concert that will include full sets by himself, Don Henley , James Taylor and Chris Stapleton. Ringo Starr will be a special guest at the event.