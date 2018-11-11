Joe Perry reportedly collapsed backstage after making a guest appearance at Billy Joel 's Madison Square Garden concert last night. He apparently required 40 minutes of work from paramedics - including a tracheal tube down his throat - before being rushed to the hospital on a stretcher.

According to TMZ , the Aerosmith guitarist had just finished performing "Walk This Way" with Joel before collapsing and "looking terrible" in his dressing room. The show continued, with Joel reportedly unaware of the backstage emergency.

Just moments before the incident, fans were wowed by Perry's guitar performance, with band member Mike DelGuidice singing lead vocals on the Toys in the Attic single.

This isn't the first time Perry, 68, has collapsed backstage. In July of 2016, he did so during a Hollywood Vampires concert , an incident which was later attributed to "dehydration and exhaustion."

“I’ve certainly had a couple other instances where I’ve pushed myself over the edge, but never in such a public way, you know?” Perry told the Boston Globe of the incident in April. “Certainly we’re seeing more and more people pass from one thing or another, whether it’s age or abuse. And I don’t want to be on that list. So I learned a lot."

Perry is scheduled to begin a solo tour in support of Sweetzerland Manifesto on Nov. 30, and two days ago released a lyric video for the track " Quake ," while Aerosmith is planning a Las Vegas residency for their 50th anniversary in 2019.

