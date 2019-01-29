Jobs Available at First Medical Marijuana Store in Oneida County

The first outlet dispensing medical marijuana in Oneida County begins serving customers Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

Valley Agriceuticals says there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, then they'll open their doors to their first local patients Wednesday at 10 a.m. The store is located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford. And, according to Indeed.com, there are a few positions available in everything from management to security.

The shop will be dispensing vape pens, capsules, and other cannabis products. Elsewhere in Central New York, there are also two medical marijuana outlets currently operating in the Syracuse area

In the Empire State, medicinal marijuana is approved for those individuals who have ALS, PTSD, Parkinson’s, MS, epilepsy, and other afflictions and conditions that involve chronic pain.