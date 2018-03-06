Jessica Jones is not one for fine art, but even she might appreciate Season 2’s gorgeous episodic posters. See the Hell’s Kitchen private-eye in a variety of new styles and get a hint at Season 2’s episode titles with all thirteen posters.

Ahead of Thursday’s release, Jessica Jones shared the episode titles and official posters for all thirteen Season 2 episodes, as drawn by a variety of international female artists. Some of the more eyebrow-raising images see Jessica and Trish confronting an unseen figure in episode two, a giant octopus in episode five, and what might be a dire fate for Trish in “AKA Pray For My Patsy.” You can check out all thirteen covers below, along with the full episode list beneath.

“AKA Start at the Beginning” “AKA Freak Accident” “AKA Sole Survivor” “AKA God Help the Hobo” “AKA The Octopus” “AKA Facetime” “AKA I Want Your Cray Cray” “AKA Ain’t We Got Fun” “AKA Shark in the Bathtub, Monster in the Bed” “AKA Pork Chop” “AKA Three Lives and Counting” “AKA Pray For My Patsy” “AKA Playland”

Elsewhere of Jessica Jones Season 2, Damages and White Queen star Janet McTeer has been confirmed to join the Season 2 cast , along with Arrow alum J.R. Ramirez as Jessica’s new super . The 100 and Twilight alum Leah Gibson has also been cast as Ingrid, a character described as “street-wise but who also has an education as a nurse.” We also know that showrunner Melissa Rosenberg booked an all-female director lineup for the next 13 episodes , with True Blood and Supernatural writer Raelle Tucker replacing executive producer Liz Friedman .

We’ll be able to see for ourselves on Thursday, so read our review , get caught up , check out the series’ best moments and stay tuned for more Jessica Jones Season 2.