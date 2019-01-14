Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is Coming to Central New York

Jeff Dunham and his 'friends' are hitting the road with their tour 'Passively Aggressive," and you can see it in Syracuse.

Join Jeff Dunham, Peanut, Walter, Bubba J., Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Little Jeff, and all his other unique characters at the OnCenter in Syracuse on Thursday, March 14th. Their tour "Passively Aggressive" has a bunch of stops across the country scheduled for 2019, but this is the only stop (as of now) for New York.

Tickets are already on sale for this show, so if you're interested you don't want to wait - A lot of the best seats/deals are gone. BUT there are still tickets available. Prices range from $46.50 to $151 (plus taxes and fees). You can get more information and get your tickets by visiting the Facebook Event Page: Jeff Dunham: Passively Aggressive or go directly through Ticketmaster.com.

If you can't make it to Syracuse to see Jeff Dunham (or maybe you're busy that day), the tour also makes stops in:

- Oshawa, Ontario

- Peterborough, Ontario

- Ottawa, Ontario

- Bridgeport, Connecticut

- Trenton, New Jersey

You can get a full list of tour dates, and get a direct link to buy tickets, by visiting: JeffDunham.com/Tours

[Jeff Dunham: Passively Aggressive's Facebook Event Page]

[Jeff Dunham - Tours]