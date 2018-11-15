For kids of the early 2000s, this one's got all the feels. Jack Black reunited with a pair of his School of Rock co-stars, who are now fully grown, at Tenacious D 's show in Chicago Tuesday night (Nov. 15).

TMZ was on hand and captured video of Black, who played teacher Dewey Finn in the 2003 film, hanging out with Kevin Clark, who appeared as Freddy (aka Spazzy McGee) in the movie. Clark, who went on to become a professional drummer, reached out to Black when he heard the band was going to be in town for a show, and the actor/musician made sure he was put on the list and granted backstage passes for the D's set.

Clark, who now plays with a band Dreadwolf, gave Black one of their shirts that the actor/singer can be seen sporting in the TMZ video below.

TMZ also found Black hanging with another School of Rock castmate at the show, posing for a photo with Rebecca Brown, who appeared as the bassist Katie in the film. Revisit the kids as they were in the film clip below and head here to see what they look like with Black now.

The Richard Linklater-directed film also featured Mike White, Sarah Silverman, Joan Cusack and Miranda Cosgrove.

Tenacious D are back, supporting their newly released Post-Apocalypto album and its corresponding YouTube series. Head here to watch all the Post-Apocalypto videos and pick up the new disc here .

