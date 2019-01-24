It’s The Great American Irish Festival’s Halfway Hooley

If you can't wait until July for the great American Irish Festival, celebrate the Halfway point with the GAIF's Halfway Hooley!

This year's Halfway Hooley will take place 6 p.m. on Friday, January 25 at the Saranac Brewery.

While you're there, you'll find out who is this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshall, as well as more about the 2019 band lineup at this year's GAIF.

Hooley admission is $15, and includes complimentary food and entertainment by The Stoutmen, who hail from Binghamton.

Tickets will be available at the door only.

A cash bar with special beer pricing will also be available.

For more about the Halfway Hooley, visit GreatAmericanIrishFest.com .