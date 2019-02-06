Iron Maiden Launch ‘Trooper Nitro’ Kegged Beer

Iron Maiden have created a new variant of their popular Trooper beer.

Robinson's Brewery has added nitrogen and carbon dioxide to the brew for the new Trooper Nitro, which will be sold exclusively in kegs.

“Our keg version of Trooper has been extremely popular," Trooper brand manager Sam Kennerley said in a press release . "But after listening to feedback from our customers and numerous on-trade trials, which had outstanding results, we decided to switch to mixed gas. The result -- an awesome longer lasting keg-conditioned Trooper ale whose deep and complex flavor has been enhanced with a cooler temperature and a perfect serve.”

Trooper, a deep golden ale, was launched in 2013 and, after a little more than two years, had sold 10 million pints, which was celebrated with a stronger version called Trooper 666 . Iron Maiden and Robinson's followed that up with a limited-edition porter ( Red 'N' Black ), a Belgian ( Hallowed ) and a sessionable golden ale ( Light Brigade ), which raises money to help wounded veterans.

Trooper remains the flagship brand, and Ben Robinson, the brewery's director of sales, believes that Nitro will add to its reputation.

“We’re continuing to drive Trooper as the beer of music with a focus on craft beer bars, premium outlets, music venues, live events and music festivals," he said. "We hope that Trooper Nitro can build on the success that Trooper has had since its launch in 2013 and attract a new wave of stockists and customers who are eager to get their hands on this flavorsome pint.”

The band recently announced that Light Brigade will soon be available in the U.S. You can see it on liquor store shelves in a few weeks.