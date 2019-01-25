Iron Maiden: Three-Fifths of Original Lineup Perform Together
What would Iron Maiden sound like if Paul Mario Day, Terry Rance, Terry Wapram and Doug Sampson were still in the band today? We finally have that answer — sort of — as the group's pre-fame members gathered at the historic Cart and Horses pub in London, regarded as the birth place of Britain's legendary metal force.
The featured bands were Buffalo Fish, the mainstay of Wapram, and Airforce, featuring Sampson, but it was the special guests enlisted for the performances that made the night a historic one, at least for Maiden fans.
Day joined Buffalo Fish to play the iconic Killers track, "Wrathchild" in addition to Maiden's calling card, "Iron Maiden," which can be seen in the pair of videos directly below. For a guy who never did much professional singing beyond the mid-'80s, Day's voice sounds more than respectable.
Here's Wapram playing "Prowler," the opening track to Maiden's self-titled 1980 debut, which made its first studio appearance on The Soundhouse Tapes demo in 1979.
Since Bruce Dickinson and Adrian Smith rejoined Iron Maiden, the group has been a triple guitar threat, a quality embraced in the footage below where Rance, Sullivan and Wapram took the stage together alongside Paul Mario Day.
Lastly, here's the full set from Airforce to see Doug Sampson in action alongside Day:
While they had their fun, Maiden were possibly preparing for the upcoming North American leg of the "Legacy of the Beast" tour. See those dates below as well as a couple more outside the continent.
Iron Maiden 2019 Tour Dates
July 18 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center
July 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 22 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 24 - Washington D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 26 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
July 30 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 01 - Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 03 - Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 05 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Aug. 07 - Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
Aug. 09 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 10 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 13 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Aug. 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 19 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 26 - St Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 28 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place
Aug. 30 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Aug. 31 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 03 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Sept. 05 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Sept. 06 - Portland, Ore. @- Moda Center
Sept. 09 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 10 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena
Sept. 13 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 14 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Bank of California Stadium
Sept. 17 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sept. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 21 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 22 - Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 25 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Sept. 29 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Sports Palace
Oct. 04 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock In Rio
Oct. 12 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Velez Sarsfield Stadium
Oct. 15 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
