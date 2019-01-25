What would Iron Maiden sound like if Paul Mario Day, Terry Rance, Terry Wapram and Doug Sampson were still in the band today? We finally have that answer — sort of — as the group's pre-fame members gathered at the historic Cart and Horses pub in London, regarded as the birth place of Britain's legendary metal force.

The featured bands were Buffalo Fish, the mainstay of Wapram, and Airforce, featuring Sampson, but it was the special guests enlisted for the performances that made the night a historic one, at least for Maiden fans.

Day joined Buffalo Fish to play the iconic Killers track, "Wrathchild" in addition to Maiden's calling card, "Iron Maiden," which can be seen in the pair of videos directly below. For a guy who never did much professional singing beyond the mid-'80s, Day's voice sounds more than respectable.

Here's Wapram playing "Prowler," the opening track to Maiden's self-titled 1980 debut, which made its first studio appearance on The Soundhouse Tapes demo in 1979.

Since Bruce Dickinson and Adrian Smith rejoined Iron Maiden, the group has been a triple guitar threat, a quality embraced in the footage below where Rance, Sullivan and Wapram took the stage together alongside Paul Mario Day.

Lastly, here's the full set from Airforce to see Doug Sampson in action alongside Day:

While they had their fun, Maiden were possibly preparing for the upcoming North American leg of the "Legacy of the Beast" tour. See those dates below as well as a couple more outside the continent.

Iron Maiden 2019 Tour Dates

July 18 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center

July 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 22 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 24 - Washington D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 26 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

July 30 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 01 - Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 03 - Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 05 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Aug. 07 - Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

Aug. 09 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 10 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 13 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Aug. 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 19 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 26 - St Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 28 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place

Aug. 30 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Aug. 31 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 03 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Sept. 05 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Sept. 06 - Portland, Ore. @- Moda Center

Sept. 09 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 10 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

Sept. 13 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 14 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Bank of California Stadium

Sept. 17 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sept. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 21 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 22 - Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 25 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Sept. 29 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Sports Palace

Oct. 04 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock In Rio

Oct. 12 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Velez Sarsfield Stadium

Oct. 15 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional