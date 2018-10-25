Iron Maiden legend Bruce Dickinson certainly has a way with words, as many metalheads know from his fantastic 2017 autobiography, What Does This Button Do? During a speaking tour of Australia to promote his memoir, Dickinson has been answering fan questions with his usual flair and wit. At his date in Melbourne on Oct. 19, one fan asked, “Do you think Iron Maiden should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?”

“Absolutely,” replied Maiden’s air raid siren. “I actually think the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is an utter and complete load of bollocks, to be honest with you,” he added. “It’s run by a bunch of sanctimonious bloody Americans who wouldn’t know rock ’n’ roll if it hit them in the face. They need to stop taking Prozac and start drinking fucking beer.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have never nominated Iron Maiden to join their ranks, despite the NWOBHM icons being eligible since 2005. Maiden’s exclusion is widely seen as one of the biggest snubs in Rock Hall history, along with seminal bands like Judas Priest and Motorhead .

Watch Bruce Dickinson address the Rock Hall question, along with dozens of others, in the clip above.

