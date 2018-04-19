Thanos is undeniably the most formidable opponent the Avengers have ever faced, and while Josh Brolin ’s big angry purple space titan could easily take on Marvel ’s mightiest heroes all by himself, that wouldn’t exactly be much fun — would it? Enter the Black Order, aka the Children of Thanos, seen squaring off with Cap, Black Widow and Falcon in a brand new clip from Infinity War .

Hard to believe that the latest installment in the MCU is hitting theaters next week (thanks for shifting up that release date, Marvel!), but that’s definitely the case — as is apparent by the recent and very sizable increase in clips, TV spots and promos…like the one above, which debuted this morning on Good Morning America . ABC never released a proper version of the clip, which made its way online this afternoon.

Despite the weak quality, which makes the action look quite choppy, the new clip offers a sneak peek at an intense fight scene featuring the trio of Chris Evans ’ Captain America, Scarlett Johansson ’s Black Widow and Anthony Mackie ’s Falcon against two of Thanos’ evil kiddos: Proxima Midnight (voiced by the exceptional Carrie Coon ) and…well that seems to be Corvus Glaive (dope name, bro). And while we only hear his voice very briefly, our pals at /Film seem to be correct in pointing out that it sounds an awful lot like Peter Dinklage .

Dinklage’s casting was announced fairly early on, but Marvel has yet to confirm his role in Infinity War . Seems like he’s voicing the fourth member of the Black Order, all of whom sound like characters in a gothic black metal super-group. In addition to Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive, there’s also Cull Obsidian (played by acclaimed mo-cap actor Terry Notary) and Ebony Maw, played by Tom Vaughn-Lawlor.

Judging by the clip above, Daddy Thanos is going to be pretty disappointed with his children.

Infinity War hits theaters on April 27.

15 Movies You Didn’t Realize Inspired the Marvel Cinematic Universe: