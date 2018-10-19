New Family-Friendly Halloween Celebration Happening in Ilion

The Village of Ilion is hosting a new halloween celebration with food, music, dancing, pumpkins, of course trick-or-treating, and other activities.

Halloween is just around the corner! Why not get into the "spooky spirit" a few days early with a special halloween event perfect for the whole family? We're talking about the "Village of Ilion's Halloween Party."

This is the first year the community is putting on this event, but we're sure it's going to take off and grow in the coming years.

Alright, so you're probably wondering what this whole halloween party is all about, and what kind of activities are included. Well, according to the "Halloween in Ilion 2018" Facebook Event Page , there will be a pumpkin carving contest (they do ask that you bring your pumpkins already carved), the Ilion Fire Department will be handing out cider and donuts, there will be a DJ playing music, Entwistle's Farm will be providing hayrides, there will be a food truck and hot dog cart on-site, and lots more. Of course there will be different trick-or-treat stations set up and a costume parade for the kids.

Ilion's Halloween Party will take place on Saturday, October 27th and go from 4pm to 7pm at Ilion's South Fifth Ave field.

You can keep updated on this event and get more information by following the Facebook Event Page: Halloween in Ilion 2018 .

