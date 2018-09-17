The 2018 DEC Lake Monitoring Program has discovered a significant increase in Harmful Algee Blooms (HAB) due to the warm temperatures.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation ( DEC ), 21 new bodies of water have been added to the already extensive list of HABs upping the total to 90.

Here are some of the NEW listings:

Gilbert Lake in Otsego County ~ Suspicious HAB

Lake Ontario* (City of Oswego) ~ Suspicious HAB

Otisco Lake* in Onondaga County ~ Suspicious HAB

Rensselaer Lake in Albany County ~ Confirmed HAB

Skaneateles Lake* in Cayuga, Cortland County ~ Confirmed HAB

Troy Reservoir in Rensselaer County ~ Confirmed HAB

Waneta Lake* in Schuyler, Steuben Counties ~ Suspicious HAB

HAB areas reported earlier:

Jamesville Reservoir in Onondaga County - Confirmed HAB

Delta Lake* in Oneida County - Suspicious HAB

Otter Lake in Oneida County - Confirmed HAB

Turtle Pond Delta Lk SP in Oneida County - Suspicious

Cayuga Lake* - Confirmed

Lake Champlain* - Suspicious

Oneida Lake* - Suspicious

Seneca Lake* - Confirmed

DeRuyter Reservoir - Confirmed

Somerset Lake - Confirmed

Important Things To Know About HAB Via DEC