Huge NEW Outbreak of Harmful Algal Blooms in Central New York
The 2018 DEC Lake Monitoring Program has discovered a significant increase in Harmful Algee Blooms (HAB) due to the warm temperatures.
According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), 21 new bodies of water have been added to the already extensive list of HABs upping the total to 90.
Here are some of the NEW listings:
Gilbert Lake in Otsego County ~ Suspicious HAB
Lake Ontario* (City of Oswego) ~ Suspicious HAB
Otisco Lake* in Onondaga County ~ Suspicious HAB
Rensselaer Lake in Albany County ~ Confirmed HAB
Skaneateles Lake* in Cayuga, Cortland County ~ Confirmed HAB
Troy Reservoir in Rensselaer County ~ Confirmed HAB
Waneta Lake* in Schuyler, Steuben Counties ~ Suspicious HAB
HAB areas reported earlier:
- Jamesville Reservoir in Onondaga County - Confirmed HAB
- Delta Lake* in Oneida County - Suspicious HAB
- Otter Lake in Oneida County - Confirmed HAB
- Turtle Pond Delta Lk SP in Oneida County - Suspicious
- Cayuga Lake* - Confirmed
- Lake Champlain* - Suspicious
- Oneida Lake* - Suspicious
- Seneca Lake* - Confirmed
- DeRuyter Reservoir - Confirmed
- Somerset Lake - Confirmed
Important Things To Know About HAB Via DEC
- If you see it - avoid it and report it!
- People, pets, and livestock should avoid contact with water that is discolored or has algae scums on the surface. Colors can include shades of green, blue-green, yellow, brown or red. If contact does occur, rinse thoroughly with clean water to remove algae.
- Never drink untreated surface water, whether or not algae blooms are present. Untreated surface water may contain other bacteria, parasites or viruses, as well as cyanotoxins that could cause illness if consumed.
- People not on public water supplies should not drink surface water during an algal bloom, even if it is treated, because in-home treatments such as boiling, disinfecting water with chlorine or ultraviolet (UV), and water filtration units do not protect people from HABs toxins.
- Stop using water and seek medical attention immediately if symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, skin, eye or throat irritation, allergic reactions or breathing difficulties occur after drinking or having contact with blooms or untreated surface water.
- Please report any health symptoms to your physician and NYS Department of Health at mailto:harmfulalgae@health.ny.gov or your local health department (link leaves DEC website).
- For answers to other frequently asked questions go to the DEC HABs FAQ page.
- If you suspect that you have seen a HAB or you, your family, or pet has been in contact with a bloom, please report the bloom to the DEC. Fill out and submit a Suspicious Algal Bloom Report Form (PDF, 764 KB). Email the completed form and, if possible, attach digital photos (close-up and landscape to show extent and location) of the suspected bloom to HABsInfo@dec.ny.gov.