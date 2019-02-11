The Herkimer Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen.

According to police, 15-year-old Michael Adams ran away from home over the weekend.

Michael is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Michael or have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Herkimer Police at 315-866-4330.

UPDATED 3:25 p.m.- Herkimer Police say Michael has returned home and is safe.