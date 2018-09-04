Help CNY Kids & Take a Shot at $100,000 This Friday
If you like helping kids and you cherish the thought of scoring a big payday at the same time, you should be in the Children's Miracle Network drawing. The CMN Hospitals' $100,000 Miracle Drawing tickets are on sale for $100 each. Proceeds benefit children in the Mohawk Valley.
This Friday, Holland Farms Bakery at 50 Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville will host the next CMN event. When you stop by Holland Farms to buy a donut, cup of coffee or lunch, the Children's Miracle Network will be there from 6:00 am to 1:00 pm. You can purchase your ticket with cash, check or a credit card.
There are other easy ways to buy your way into the drawing. Click here to purchase a ticket online with a credit card or visit one of the many CMN ticket locations with a check or cash:
- AmeriCU Credit Union Locations
- Chanatry's SuperMarket
- Countryside Stove & Chimney
- GPO Federal Credit Union Locations
- Jay-K Independent Lumber Corp
- MVHS Boonville Medical Office
- Remington Federal Credit Union
The drawing for the $100,000 Miracle prize will be held on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at 6 p.m. at the St. Luke’s Campus of MVHS in New Hartford. A maximum of 4,300 tickets are available, but only about 1,600 tickets remain as of early September.