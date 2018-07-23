Heavy Downpours And Flooding In Central New York

Another Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for central New York as the wet weather settles in for our work week.

A wet and unsettled weather pattern will persist through mid-week across the region. A deep southerly flow of very moist air will reside over the area through Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected through the period with the activity

most widespread during the daylight hours. The thunderstorms will produce very heavy downpours.

DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms today into tonight may produce locally heavy downpours...Isolated flooding is possible in poor drainage in urban areas and low lying locations.

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday.

Unsettled weather with showers and thunderstorms will continue through much of the week. Periods of heavy rain within thunderstorms will allow for an increased risk of flooding. There is also the potential for some stronger thunderstorms to develop across the region on Friday, a few could even be severe.

Extended Forcast:

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2 pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 82. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 8 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 am and 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

[ National Weather Service ]