Health And Wellness Expo Kicks Off Boilermaker Weekend
Boilermaker Weekend officially kicks-off today with the Health and Wellness Expo at Mohawk Valley Community College.
The Expo takes place in the Jorgensen Athletic Center today from noon to 7:00 and Saturday from 8:00 to 4:30.
Runners can pick up their race packets at the Expo, which includes race merchandise, interactive booths, a runners' forum and more.
Expo events on Saturday:
- Utica National Kids' Run- 8:15am - 10am
- Carmella's Cafe Pasta Challenge- 12pm
- Sodexo Pasta Buffet- 12pm - 3pm
- Runners' Forum "Ask the Experts"- 1pm – 3pm
WIBX will provide live coverage of Sunday's 41st running of the Boilermaker starting at 7:00.