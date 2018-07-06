Health And Wellness Expo Kicks Off Boilermaker Weekend

Boilermaker Weekend officially kicks-off today with the Health and Wellness Expo at Mohawk Valley Community College.

The Expo takes place in the Jorgensen Athletic Center today from noon to 7:00 and Saturday from 8:00 to 4:30.

Runners can pick up their race packets at the Expo, which includes race merchandise, interactive booths, a runners' forum and more.

Expo events on Saturday:

Utica National Kids' Run- 8:15am - 10am

Carmella's Cafe Pasta Challenge- 12pm

Sodexo Pasta Buffet- 12pm - 3pm

Runners' Forum "Ask the Experts"- 1pm – 3pm