While Ron Howard’s Han Solo spinoff was a box office flop, the iconic smuggler’s name hasn’t yet been tarnished. The people still love Han Solo (at least Harrison Ford’s) and always will. They love him so much, in fact, they’re willing to shell out half a million bucks to own his most prized weapon.

Over the weekend, one of Han’s original blasters used in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi sold for a whopping $550,000, according to the Associated Press (via the New York Daily News). But the new owner of the iconic prop is Ripley’s Believe It or Not, so fans may be able to actually see it for themselves if it shows up in one of the franchise’s museums.

The blaster was also the top-selling item in the Hollywood Legends auction of Julien’s Auctions in Las Vegas on Saturday. It was one of nearly 40 other Star Wars props from Return of the Jedi art director James L. Schoppe’s personal collection. A Biker Scout blaster from the film sold for $90,000 and an Ewok prop axe for $11,000.

Other Hollywood memorabilia sold as well. One lucky bidder can now cruise around on a 1987 Harley-Davidson once owned by Arnold Schwarzenegger, one dropped $200,000 to have a chance to wear Christopher Reeves’ costume from Superman III around the house, and someone spent a whole $10,000 on a pair of sweaty shoes that once touched Bruce Lee’s feet!