Blumhouse’s new Halloween is one of the most exciting reboots/sequels we’re looking forward to this year. The David Gordon Green film will essentially erase all the installments that followed the 1978 original to catch us up with Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode and her masked pursuer 40 years later. We’re about five months out from the film’s release, but a new rumor claims it’s going back in front of cameras.

While the new Halloween completed principal photography earlier this year, Bloody Disgusting has a tip that Green is back at work for some reshoots. The site claims that following recent test screenings, the director is reportedly back on set shooting additional scenes to tweak the film’s ending.

Now before you worry, this is pretty much standard procedure for most big budget films these days. Undergoing some last-minute reshoots isn’t always a major cause for concern, and from what we know, the film is still on schedule to arrive in time for the original’s 40th anniversary. If anything, it suggests we may end up seeing an even better final product. From everything we’ve heard about the movie, it sounds like Green is devoted to getting it right and delivering a sequel unlike anything we’ve seen from the Halloween franchise.

The new movie will retcon all the sequels and reboots that followed John Carpenter’s 1978 classic, and as ScreenRant reports, supposedly treat the plots of those movie like urban legends over the years since Myers and Laurie Strode first met. Green’s film, which he co-wrote with Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley, will focus on Laure’s final confrontation with the masked murderer, with an emphasis on her daughter (Judy Greer) and granddaughter.

Halloween hits theaters on October 19.