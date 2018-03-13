Hometown Olympic hero Erin Hamlin will be making a stop to Hall Of Frames Sports Collectibles in Yorkville for a autograph session with fans.

Erin Hamlin will be at the store on Saturday March 31st between 4:30PM - 6PM. The autographs are free and you could score one per person. However, you need to pick up an autograph ticket before the event.

Tickets will be limited and when they are gone there will be no more"

All the info how to get those tickets can be found on a Facebook event page . Hall Of Frames will also have cards and photos for her to sign the day of the event if you do not have anything for her to sign.

