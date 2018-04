Welcome fishing season with Gomez and Lisa with our "Gone Fishin" broadcast at the White Lake Inn .

The broadcast is coming up on Saturday April 7th from 10AM - 1PM at the White Lake Inn in Woodgate. It's the 1st annual gone fishing party with prizes, drink specials, and more!

The White Lake Inn is located at 12676 Route 28 in Woodgate. For more details, give them a call at 315-392-5439.