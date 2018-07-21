M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable largely anticipated the comic-book movie boom and now the director behind The Sixth Sense and The Village is getting into the cinematic universe game with Glass, which combines the characters from Unbreakable (namely Bruce Willis’ David Dunn and Samuel L. Jackson’s Mr. Glass) with the characters from Split (James McAvoy’s Kevin Crumb and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey). The first trailer premieres Friday; above is a brief teaser. Check out two more teasers below, which feature the return of Willis’ David Dunn and Mr. Glass:

The official synopsis for the film, via the press release:

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

