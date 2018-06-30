Before M. Night Shyamalan‘s Split, no one could’ve guessed the Shyamalan Cinematic Universe would become a thing, not even Sam Jackson himself. The post-credits scene from the 2016 movie, starring James McAvoy as a man with 23 different personalities, ended with – and spoiler alert if you still haven’t see it – a camero from Bruce Willis‘ Unbreakable character. The worlds of both films are soon colliding in Glass.

As we learned from reports out of CinemaCon earlier this year, Glass will find the one hero and two villains of Unbreakable and Split all locked up together. McAvoy’s Kevin Crumb (the actual identity of the man with DID), Willis’ David Dunn, and Samuel L. Jackson‘s Elijah Prince, aka Mr. Glass, are all locked up in a mental institution, being treated as people who believe they’re superheroes. We no longer have to imagine that scenario; the first poster for the film arrived on Shyamalan’s Twitter on Friday:

It’s a pretty awesome poster, showing Elijah, Kevin and David from the waist down, with their super-powered personas reflected in front of them – Elijah’s Mr. Glass, Kevin’s Beast, and David’s hooded unbreakable man. What’s real, and what’s imagined after all?

Shyamalan announced that a special something will be arriving on July 20th when he stops by San Diego Comic-Con – likely meaning the trailer. An early trailer played for journalists at CinemaCon, and based on those reports, there’s plenty more of McAvoy’s buffed Beast, scenes of the Beast fighting Bruce Willis, and some Sarah Paulson, who plays a psychiatrist in the mental hospital. Stay tuned once that arrives. Glass, which also stars Split‘s Anya Taylor-Joy as well as Luke Kirby, hits theaters January 18, 2019.