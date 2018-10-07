Giant Pumpkin Spotted In The Streets Of Mohawk

A gigantic pumpkin was making its way through the streets of Mohawk Sunday and one Richfield Springs woman snapped a photo.

Halloween is right around the corner and that's one spooky big pumpkin. Kress says this isn't the first time she's seen a gourd of this size in the streets of Upstate New York.

"I have seen these large pumpkins before. About 8 years ago in Cooperstown they held a contest for biggest pumpkins and squash. They weighed and measured them. I figured he must be headed to a contest somewhere," said Kress of the trailer she spotted on Route 28.

Only the most dedicated farms can put in the time and effort it takes to make the pumpkins plump up.