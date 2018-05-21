Get Ready for the Thunder of Niagara Air Show!

The Thunder of Niagara Air Show is coming! Join us on Saturday and Sunday, June 9 and 10 at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station in Niagara Falls for this free, family event! There will also be free parking and this event is for all ages.

Credit: America the Beautiful via Youtube

The Thunder of Niagara Air Show will feature high-flying acts like the USAF Thunderbirds Flight Team, The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, The U.S. marine Corp AV-8B Harrier Flight Demonstration and The U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demonstration.

Gates open at 9 am and flights start at 11 am. The gates will be open to the public from 9 am to 5 pm on June 9 & 10. It is a free Air Show, no tickets required!

Limited VIP tickets are available and on sale to Air Show Insiders (to become an insider, you can visit www.thunderofniagara.com and fill out the form).

Military Performers

USAF Thunderbirds

Canadian Forces Snowbirds

F-22 Raptor Demonstration

U.S. Navy F-18 “SUPER” Hornet Demo

C-17 Globemaster III Tactical Flying Demo

C-17 Landing

U.S. Army Black Daggers Parachute Team

Warbird Performers

“Quick Silver” P-51D Mustang

“Korean War Hero” – F4U-4 Corsair

Civilian Performers

Kent Pietsch – Jelly Belly

Rob Holland Ultimate Airshows