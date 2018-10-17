Why Gene Simmons Hates Kiss’ ‘I Was Made for Lovin’ You’

Gene Simmons discussed his hatred for the Kiss hit “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” saying that he resented the way he had to sing while performing it.

The 1979 song remains controversial among fans because it saw the band adopting a disco beat, while rumors persist that it was written after Paul Stanley set a wager that it would be easy to write a disco hit in a short space of time. Regardless, the single sold more than a million copies and remains part of their set list today.

“Paul Stanley comes in and he says, ‘Did you write any songs?,’” Simmons told OK magazine (via Blabbermouth ) in a recent interview. “I go, ‘Oh yeah. I’ve got one called “Almost Human.” … How about you, Paul?’ He goes, ‘I’ve got one – “Tonight.”’ ‘Oh, that’s cool. What’s the next line?’ ‘I’m gonna give it all to you.’ ‘Oh yeah, I know what “it” means. I know exactly what you mean.’”

However, his delight was tempered when he asked Stanley what was needed from him for the song. “ Do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do. … You’re killing me! Really? I’m gonna sing like my grandmother?” He continued, “I hate playing that song to [this] day. Stadiums full of people jump up and down like Biblical locusts, they go nuts, with tattoos and grills on … they’re all jumping up and down and I’m going, ‘ Do, do, do, do do … ’ Kill me now!”

Asked by the female interviewer if he’d ever warmed to the track, Simmons replied, “Well, how about you sing that song? You’re a girl. I wanna sing guy stuff.”

Meanwhile, former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick said he’d be wiling to take part in the band’s upcoming farewell tour if he was asked. “I kind of knew that they were gearing up to that about a year ago,” he told Rock Titan . “I still don't really know any particulars. … I know a lot of fans are talking about, 'Oh, they should have some former members appear.' I know Paul was asked that; he handled it like he doesn't know if he wants to or will do that. Either way, I'm very supportive. … If there's ever an opportunity where they did want to pay a little tribute to any of the other eras, they know I'd be there. I'd love to be there for that. We'll see what happens.”