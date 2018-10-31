Get In the Holiday Spirit with ‘A Full Day of Christmas’

You may not want to think about it yet, but the holidays are coming, and they're going to be here before we know it. Get yourself and your family into the holiday spirit with a special event going on in Ilion.

Seeing as Christmas is still quite a few weeks away, this "Full Day of Christmas" celebration is still in the beginning stages of planning, but they already have a bunch of activities and such scheduled.

Santa Claus has even been contacted, to make sure he can make it to the festival.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 15th, starting at 9am. According to the Facebook Event Page "A Full Day of Christmas in Ilion 2018 ," they're working on getting a 5k run set up (to replace the "turkey trot" that had to be canceled this year). There will also be a craft fair, caroling, story time with elves, hayrides, activities at Francesca's Banquet Hall, make your own pizza at Franco's, making Christmas cards for soldiers, and lots more.

Quite a lineup for the beginning planning of this event, right??

We're sure more activities and things to do will be added to the schedule, and it's sure to be a great way to get into that holly, jolly spirit, just in time for Christmas.

You can get more details on this Christmas festival by following the Facebook Event Page: A Full Day of Christmas in Ilion 2018 . And we'll be sure to keep you updated as more information becomes available and we get closer to the date.

