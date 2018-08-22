Adam Lambert Discusses Rami Malek’s Portrayal of Freddie Mercury

Adam Lambert, who’s been fronting Queen since 2014, said actor Rami Malek was the better choice of the two to portray Freddie Mercury in the upcoming biopic Bohemian Rhapsody .

He also revealed that Malek had attended some Queen shows, presumably with the aim of researching his role.

“I don't look like Freddie. I don't sound like Freddie. I sound like me," Lambert told Entertainment Tonight in a new interview. “Rami looks amazing. He's a great actor. From what I understand, they used pieces of actual studio recording of Freddie and Marc Martel, who is an impersonator of Freddie Mercury, to do some of the other vocal stuff. So it's really about recreating Freddie. So no, it wouldn't have been me."

He added that he’d seen “parts of” the film, which explores the group’s beginnings and follows Queen to their triumphant performance at Live Aid in 1985. “What I love is the way that they show the music coming together with the band creating a song," Lambert said. "I found that really exciting having now played with Brian [May] and Roger [Taylor] for the last few years. Watching that process be recreated, I thought was really brilliant.”

Lambert added that he'd met Malek a couple times. "He's great," he said. "He's really good in the film too, very sensitive portrayal."

Earlier this year, Malek admitted to concerns over playing Mercury. ““When I got this role, I thought, 'Oh, my God, this could be a career-defining performance,’" he said. "And then two minutes later I thought, 'This could be a career killer.”

Discussing the “pain and beauty” evident in the iconic frontman’s performances, he noted that Mercury "gives everyone watching permission to embrace their imperfections and sing as loudly as they can. That is what he did for me.” Bohemian Rhapsody is set for release on Nov. 2 in the U.S. and Oct. 24 in the U.K.