Frances Bean Cobain's ex-husband Isaiah Silva is reportedly suing Courtney Love, according to celebrity gossip site, TMZ. The site says that Silva claims Love "entered into a conspiracy with several people to break into his home, beat him up, kidnap him and try to murder him so they could gain possession of Kurt Cobain's legendary guitar." The "legendary guitar" they refer to is to the acoustic guitar that Cobain played at Nirvana's MTV Unplugged.

TMZ says that Silva's lawsuit alleges that in the early hours of June 3, 2016, Sam Lutfi (a former manager of Britney Spears) and two other men burglarized, robbed, assaulted, sexually battered, kidnapped and attempted to murder him at his West Hollywood Home. He says they made their way into his home by masquerading as police. Silva says Lutfi grabbed his genitals, called him a homophobic slur and threatened to rape him. Both he and his mother were injured in the incident. Silva is also claiming that Lutfi supplied Love and Cobain with drugs. He is seeking unspecified damages.

Silva claimed Frances Bean gave the guitar to him as a wedding present, which she denied, calling it a "priceless family heirloom." Their divorce was settled in November 2017, but it wasn't until a few weeks ago that Cobain gave up her claim on the guitar, seemingly in exchange for no spousal support. The couple were married in June 2014 and she filed for divorce twenty-one months later.

