The Rock Shares First ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ Set Photo

(Cue Tracy Chapman’s “We Got a Fast Car.”) The artist occasionally known as The Rock has revealed the first photo from the set of his upcoming — and somewhat controversial, if your name is Vin or Tyrese — Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw . The film, which seeks to capitalize on the chemistry between the two best (only good?) parts of The Fate of the Furious , has begun production under the direction of Deadpool 2 ’s David Leitch — aka the busier half of the directing duo behind the first John Wick .

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to celebrate the first day of filming on Hobbs and Shaw , in which Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their Fast & Furious roles for their very own spinoff adventure — and yes, there is a very fast car in this photo, just in case you were worried that this movie would be lacking in the fast and / or furious department:

Per Mr. The Rock, Leitch is “ready to evolve the franchise in exciting and fresh new ways,” which I’m sure is not annoying the hell out of Vin Diesel right now. (Also, can I get in on that pancakes and tequila thing or nah…)

In Hobbs and Shaw , the titular pair will overcome their differences to fight a common enemy — played by Idris Elba . If you weren’t quite sure why Universal fast-tracked this spinoff and pushed Fast 9 back, the casting of Elba is really all the justification you need. Mission: Impossible – Fallout star Vanessa Kirby also recently joined the Fast & Furious spinoff, which is set to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.