An upstate New York teen has been out of touch for days and her family fears she's the victim of an online predator.

18 year-old Cassidy Thomas was last seen August 25th in Cape Vincent, New York when she left with someone she met online. "She met a guy online several months ago and out of the blue he shows up to pick her up," says Cassidy's grandmother Shelly Shoemaker. "She says she's going to stay with him for a few days even though she's never met him before and hasn't even been out of the state. We have not heard from her since she left, which is very uncharacteristic. Her phone is now off."

Cassidy has Asperger Syndrome and Shoemaker says she is very naive and can be too trusting. "She does not realize the danger she may have put herself in. Cassidy comes from a small town with a tight knit community. The school superintendent and the Mayor are both concerned."

There are a few details on the person who arrived to pick up Cassidy. A neighbor contacted the family after seeing a 2008ish green Toyota van while planting hay. "It's a green van with out of state plates. I think the plates were white and red. The driver looks semi small, kind of thin, with longer hair," said the neighbor.

If anyone has seen Cassidy or the van, they are asked to call Shoemaker at 315-778-1264 or message her on Facebook .