Experts Say Syracuse Basketball is Headed to Final Four

Central New York sports fans are living the dream right now. The Syracuse football team, under coach Dino Babers, has broken through in 2018 and is bowl-eligible for the first time in many years.

Meanwhile, the 2018 Syracuse basketball team (off to a 1-0 start) may be destined for even more greatness, according to more than a few experts. Coach Jim Boeheim brings back his entire starting five from last year, and has added some key components, including his sharp-shooting son Buddy at one of the guard spots. ESPN basketball wags have taken notice .

The cable sports giant polled some of its top basketball play-by-play announcers, color commentators, and analysts. Eight of the 31 have forecasted a Final Four appearance for the Orange.

Among the believers: ESPN's "bracketology" dean, Joe Lunardi, who uses stats to rate teams' chances for post-season success as the regular season progresses.

ESPN commentator Jimmy Dykes, a former coach, likes the Orange so much he thinks they'll win it all.

Ten of the ESPN prognosticators list Kentucky as their national champion, while both Kansas and Gonzaga were chosen by five others as upcoming national champs.

Where do you think SU will end up in the 2018-19 season? Are you ordering tickets and making plans to travel to the upcoming Final Four in Minneapolis?