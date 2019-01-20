Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in February 2019

Greetings Prime Video users, here is your monthly update on what’s coming to your favorite streaming service that’s included with your annual membership to an online retailer that you subscribe to mostly for the free shipping. There’s a new Gus Van Sant movie, Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot starring Joaquin Phoenix, and a new Agatha Christie series. If you want older(ish) movies, you can watch Terminator 2 or all three films in The Matrix trilogy.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Amazon Prime next month.

February TBD

*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (Prime Original series), Season 1 Part 3

*Tumble Leaf (Prime Original series), Season 4B

February 1

TV

*Agatha Christie Presents: ABC Murders (Prime Original series), Season 1

In Plain Sight, Season 1-5

*Just Add Magic (Prime Original series), Season 3

Movies

23 1/2 Hours Leave (1937)

A Romance of Happy Valley (1919)

A Strange Adventure (1932)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Barefoot (2014)

Bounty (2009)

Brand of the Devil (1944)

Broadway Danny Rose (1984)

Chaos (2009)

Delta Farce (2007)

Flesh+Blood (1985)

Foolish (1999)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Gambler's Choice (1944)

*Generation Wealth (Prime Original movie) (2018)

Gorilla Ship (1932)

Guru, the Mad Monk (1970)

Hay Foot (1942)

Headline Crasher (1937)

High Lonesome (1950)

High School Girl (1934)

Hollywood Without Make-Up (1963)

Hunters of the Deep (1954)

Irish Luck (1939)

Jacaré (1942)

Joan the Woman (1916)

Lady from Chungking (1942)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Little Miss Hoover (1918)

Loaded Pistols (1948)

Lost Canyon (1942)

Lucky Ghost (1942)

Lucky Terror (1936)

Lying Lips (1939)

Marathon Man (1976)

Marie Galante (1934)

Men of the Plains (1936)

My Lady of Whims (1925)

Neath Canadian Skies (1946)

Neath the Arizona Skies (1934)

Next Day Air (2009)

No Substitute for Victory (1970)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Oriental Evil (1951)

Orphans of the Storm (1921)

Outlaw Express (1938)

Outlaws of the Desert (1941)

Paradise Express (1937)

Partners of the Plains (1938)

Pirates on Horseback (1941)

Private Snuffy Smith (1942)

Queen of the Jungle (1935)

Racing Blood (1936)

Raiders of the Border (1944)

Rawhide (1938)

Reckless Decision (1933)

Rogue of the Range (1936)

A Romance of the Redwood (1917)

Round-Up Time in Texas (1937)

Rubber Tires (1927)

Secret of the Wastelands (1941)

Secrets of Three Hungry Wives (1978)

Sepia Cinderella (1947)

Sisters of Death (1976)

Sparrows (1926)

Spirit of Youth (1938)

Star Kid (1997)

Stella Maris (1918)

Swamp Fire (1946)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Texas Jack (1935)

Texas to Bataan (1942)

That Gang of Mine (1940)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Border Legion (1940)

The Ghost Walks (1934)

The Hoosier Schoolmaster (1935)

The James Dean Story (1957)

The Jesus Trip (1971)

The Kid (1921)

The Kid Ranger (1936)

The Last of the Clintons (1935)

The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

The Love of Sunya (1927)

The Married Virgin (1918)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

The Money (1976)

The Phantom Broadcast (1933)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Proud and Damned (1972)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

The Shadow Strikes (1937)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Time Traveler's Wife (2009)

The Violent Years (1956)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Three Husbands (1950)

Three Men from Texas (1940)

Tombstone Canyon (1932)

Tomorrow at Seven (1933)

Tracy the Outlaw (1928)

Unforgettable (2017)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Vigilantes of Boomtown (1947)

Wacky Taxi (1972)

Wagon Trail (1935)

Wagon Wheels (1934)

Water Rustlers (1939)

Wayne's World (1992)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

West of the Law (1942)

Whistling Bullets (1937)

White Pongo (1945)

Wild Country (2005)

Wildfire (1988)

Winning of the West (1953)

Ye Shanghai (1941)

Yodelin' Kid from Pine Ridge (1937)

Young Dynamite (1937)

February 5

TV

The Tunnel, Season 3

February 6

TV

Hillary, Season 1

February 7

Movie

Papillon (2018)

February 8

TV

*White Dragon (Prime Original series), Season 1

Movies

*Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot (Prime Original movie) (2018)

The Promise (2017)

February 15

TV

*Lorena (Prime Original series), Season 1

February 16

Movie

What They Had (2018)

February 17

Movie

The Party (2017)

February 21

Movie

Odd Squad: Odds and Ends (2018)

February 22

TV

*This Giant Beast That Is The Global Economy (Prime Original series), Season 1

February 23

Movie

Death Wish (2018)

February 25

Movie

Every Day (2018)

February 28

Movie

The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet (2013)