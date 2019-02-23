All empty tractor trailers and empty tandems are banned from portions of NYS Thruway beginning 10 A.M. Sunday and include I-90 between exit 31 Utica.

National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for all of CNY effective Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Governor Cuomo has directed the DOT and the Thruway Authority to ban empty tractor trailers and empty tandems from portions of the New York State Thruway and some interstate highways due to high wind warnings and high wind watches. The ban will take effect beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, February 24.

Empty tractor trailers and tandems will be banned from the following interstate highways:

I-90 between exit 31 (Utica) and exit 61 (Ripley to PA line)

Niagara Thruway (I-190)

I-390 from Dansville to Rt 104

I-490 from I-90 exit 45 to I-90 exit 47

I-590 (full extent)

Rt 104 at the Bay Bridge

I-190 from Grand Island to Lewiston / Queenston

I-290 from I-190 to I-90

NY 5 from I-190 to NY 179 (with a full truck ban on the elevated section of the Skyway)

US 219 from I-90 to Peters Rd

NY 400 from NY 16 to I-90

I-990 from I-290 to NY 263

The system will begin moving into the state on Saturday and bring some snow and rain with it. By Sunday, all regions will be experiencing rain, and a cold front will enter the state bringing strong winds with it.

Keep Up-To-Date

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map .

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website .

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

