Pearl Jam 's Eddie Vedder has covered Bradley Cooper's tearjerker from A Star Is Born after the actor's charged Oscars duet with Lady Gaga had music lovers speculating of romance among the film's co-stars.

In fan footage found on Instagram, the Seattle grunge icon is seen belting Cooper's sorrowful "Maybe It's Time" from the Star Is Born soundtrack, the live cover perhaps performed as a nod to the leading man's movie inspiration .

After all, the actor's solo stunner, a modest No. 93 on Billboard's Hot 100, is taken from the movie that was partially inspired by the Pearl Jam vocalist in the first place. Cooper sought Vedder's insider insight to help him mold his character for the big screen.

"I went up to Seattle and spent four or five days with him," he told Yahoo last year, "and I asked him 9,000 questions, and he gave me minor, little things that only musicians know about what to do, just aesthetically and the inner workings."

In the above concert clip, which appears to have been taken at this past weekend's Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona, Vedder is seen giving the earthy number a faithful run-through via large, outdoor video screen.

Last week, Vedder's early-90s supergroup Temple of the Dog got a strange shout-out from a WWE wrestler . Pearl Jam are currently at work on their upcoming 11th studio album , their first since 2013's Lightning Bolt .

Bradley Cooper's "Maybe It's Time" from A Star Is Born