Easy Winter Hack: Getting Ice Off Your Windshield

Winter in Central New York brings some annual challenges, especially when it comes to getting around safely in your car and maintaining your vehicle.

One of the toughest tasks can be removing ice and snow from your car's windshield. We've all broken ice scrapers or, in the absence of a scraper, had to resort to using some other implement. We heard about a cool hack, so we decided to give it a try. It's our easy go-to move for removing ice from your windshield. So easy, even I could pull it off.

Prior to this discovery, options for removal were limited to either (A) standing outside in the freezing cold, chipping away at the ice with a scraper and/or (B) using your car's defroster to melt the ice.

With the hack we learned, all you need is a sandwich baggie filled with warm water. It works great after you've brushed the snow off your car and there's still a layer of ice underneath.

Just wipe the baggie across the windshield like Mister Miyagi in Karate Kid . Wax on. Wax off. And watch the ice go buh-bye. Quick and easy.

We suggest keeping a baggie in your car's winter survival kit, just in case.